Eakin scores 2, Fleury gets shutout as Vegas beats Ducks 5-0

NOTES: In recognition of Military Appreciation Night, 92-year-old Edward Hall, the last survivor in Southern Nevada from the attack on Pearl Harbor during World War II, dropped the ceremonial first puck. ... Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler, who was struck in the face with a puck on Monday night versus Nashville, has a complex right facial fracture involving the orbital bone, cheekbone and upper jaw bone, per a CT scan. Fowler will have surgery Friday, after which his expected absence will be known and announced. ... Gibson remains one victory shy of 100 career NHL wins. ... Anaheim has successfully killed 23 of its last 26 opponent power-play opportunities.