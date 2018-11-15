Getting your fireplace ready for winter

“A CSIA certified chimney sweep in particular will come in there and perform a Level 1 inspection, and determine if the chimney needs to be swept. Once they do, if it really does need to be swept, they will put down drop clothes and prepare to sweep the chimney. Most of the chimney sweeps today are actually using a rotary method, so they’re spinning a plastic bristle brush inside the fireplace and flue that does a very good job of scouring the interior of the chimney.”