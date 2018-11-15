Home incarceration revoked, ex-cop Kenneth Betts rearrested

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A former police officer accused in the Louisville Metro Police Department Explorer Program scandal has been rearrested.
Kenneth Ryan Betts was taken into custody by the FBI on November 14 and is being held at the Oldham County Jail.
Betts had placed on home incarceration after being indicted November 7 by a federal grand jury on seven counts, including three counts of enticement, one count of attempted enticement, one count of possession of child pornography, one count of distribution of child pornography and one count of transfer of prohibited material to an underage individual.
Although Betts was ordered not to use a computer or the internet, prosecutors with the United States Attorney’s Office said there is no sure way of knowing if Betts was following that order if he was allowed to stay at home for the duration of his trial.
