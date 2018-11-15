Kentucky Baptist Convention cuts ties with congregations who will hire LGBTQ employees

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Baptist Convention voted Tuesday to disassociate themselves with churches who support the hiring of LGBTQ employees.
The KBC said they are just following along with what the bible says, but the people on the other side of this issue argue the KBC should adapt to the times and this decision is sad for congregations with long histories with the KBC.
“We are equally sad,” Curtis Woods from the Kentucky Baptist Convention said. “Anytime the church has made a decision to walk away from biblical fidelity concerning human sexuality that breaks first the heart of God because he defines human sexuality and to the extent that we believe what the bible teaches we’re honoring God because we were created in his image. So I think it’s a mutual sorrow.”
The KBC oversees more than 2,000 Southern Baptist churches across the Commonwealth, including St. Matthew's Baptist Church.
But, they’ve chosen to disassociate themselves with churches like St. Matthews since they are also partnered with another Baptist organization that supports the hiring of LGBTQ employees.
St. Matthews pastor Dr. Greg Barr said the congregation is deeply saddened by that decision and that the KBC “missed an opportunity to demonstrate to a divided nation that we do not have to agree on everything in order to love each other.”
It’s a sentiment echoed by the Fairness Campaign.
“It’s incredibly disappointing and disheartening,” Chris Hartman of the Fairness Campaign said. “It’s a truly heartless move by the Kentucky Baptist Convention. But it’s in line with what they’ve done in the past.”
Reverend Maurice Blanchard is with True Colors Ministry at Highland Baptist.
While the congregation was finding ways to become more inclusive in 2012 by affirming marriage equality and ordaining people who are openly gay, they chose to separate from the KBC.
“It’s growing pains,” Blanchard said. “If you continue to follow Christ and you continue to understand what love really means you’re going to grow out of an exclusionary understanding of faith. For me personally, I find it a badge of honor to be kicked out of such an organization it means we’re truly following Christ and love.”
Every year Highland Baptist hosts a free meal the Thursday before Thanksgiving for people who aren’t able to return home for the holidays due to their family’s intolerance of their sexuality or gender identity.
It will be held November 15 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. All are welcome. The congregation asks that you RSVP by e-mailing perry@hbclouisville.org.
