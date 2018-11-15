1 killed in crash on I-65 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) – One person died after a minivan slowed down for a tree that fell on the interstate and was rear-ended by a semi, according to Indiana State Police.
The crash happened in the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 near the 11.9 mile marker around 3:55 a.m. Thursday.
Police said the driver of 2011 Toyota Sienna slowed down because a tree had fallen across three lanes on the interstate. A 2015 Mack U.P.S. semi-tractor with duel trailers travelling behind the van was not able to slow down and hit the back of the minivan which caused the van to hit the guard rail.
Isidra Cornejo Pineda, 33, of Lilthonia, Georgia, who was a passenger in the minivan, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the minivan and two other passengers were taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries has not been released.
The driver of the semi was not injured.
