Langford’s 22 lead IU to 97-73 win over #24 Marquette

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Hoosiers are for real.
New Albany High School grad Romeo Langford scored a season-high 22 points as Indiana knocked off #24 Marquette 96-73 on Wednesday night in Assembly Hall.
Langford scored 15 points in the first half. The Hoosiers used an 11-0 run to take a 19-4 lead.
They lead 47-34 at the half.
St. Mary's transfer Evan Fitzner hit all four of his three-point attempts and 6-7 from the field for a 16 point night. He was one of five Hoosiers in double figures.
IU improves to 3-0, the Golden Eagles fall to 2-1. Indiana visits Arkansas on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. That game will be televised nationally on ESPN.
