LMPD responds to deadly shooting in south Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police have responded to a fatal shooting near the Beechmont neighborhood Wednesday night.
Few details were immediately available, but WAVE 3 News has confirmed the shooting took place just after 9 p.m. in the 3500 block of Woodruff Avenue.
One man was killed, but his identity has not been released.
Information about motives or suspects was not immediately available.
Police were called to two other shootings Wednesday night, including one that happened just four minutes later in the 3600 block of Lentz Avenue, just two blocks away. It’s not clear if the Woodruff Avenue and Lentz Avenue shootings are related.
A third shooting took place in the 5100 block of Mansfield Lane. Details about that incident weren’t immediately available.
This story will be updated.
