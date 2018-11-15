Makeovers, photoshoots capture the moment for people affected by cancer

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Cancer patients and survivors captured a moment of their journey.
D’Erika Jones is currently in remission. She was joined by 42 other people impacted by cancer at the Capturing the Moment event at the University of Louisville James Graham Brown Cancer Center on Wednesday.
“Last month I rang the bell for radiation,” Jones said. “I wanted to celebrate.”
The center rolled out the blow dryers, eye shadow and cameras so Jones could do just that.
“I haven’t taken photos in years,” Jones said.
Jones is in remission after having stage three breast cancer. The Capturing the Moment event gave people like Jones and Jim and Eugenia Nichter a snapshot of their new life moving forward.
“They come in looking one way,” Jim said. “When they come out, they look like princesses.”
The 67-year-old came in with his princess Eugenia. The couple has struggled together and said they wouldn’t have captured this moment alone.
“We’ve gone through some things,” Jim said. “This is the good part of the cancer.”
After finding out about Eugenia’s second breast cancer diagnosis. The couple learned Jim had Lymphoma.
“We’re stronger because of it,” Jim said.
“I keep saying though I’m tired of being strong,” Eugenia said.
The makeovers, cameras and extra love helped give Jones and the Nichter’s the extra strength they need to move forward.
“I have laughed more than I have this whole journey,” Jones said.
Now when they look at their pictures, they don’t see sickness, they don’t see patients they just see their themselves.
Organizers of the Capture the Moment event hopes the pictures and memories gives all the models some hope.
