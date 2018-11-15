Metro Councilman wants to see tougher animal abuse laws

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Metro Council member is on a mission to protect animals.
District 8 Councilman Brandon Coan introduced an ordinance that would create an animal abuse offender registry. It would include anyone who is convicted or pleads guilty to animal abuse. People on the registry would not be allowed to buy a pet and would not be allowed to live in a home with an animal.
"Kentucky ranks dead last in terms of animal abuse and animal protection and animal welfare,” Coan said at Wednesday’s meeting. “And that’s tragic for the animals and people involved. And the city of Louisville is not spared by that despite the fact that we’re a compassionate city and a forward-thinking city."
The Public Safety Committee didn’t vote on the ordinance. It will be up for discussion again Dec. 5.
