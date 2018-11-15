Purrfect Day Cat Café exceeding adoption goals

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville’s Purrfect Day Cat Café is smashing adoption goals and attracting national attention.
The café opened at 1741 Bardstown Road in the Highlands on Aug. 8, adopting cats through a partnership with the Kentucky Humane Society (KHS).
The first of its kind in Louisville, Purrfect Day allows cat lovers to unwind while spending time with adoptable animals.
The goal was to find homes for 300 felines in the first year.
But just three months in, Purrfect Day has already adopted out 357 cats.
The success of the life-saving partnership is getting noticed.
Maddie’s Fund has awarded KHS with a $5,000 Innovation Grant.
The money will help cover veterinary care for medically fragile felines, so they can be placed for adoption. It will allow KHS to take in cats from shelters across Kentucky that would otherwise have little or no chance at adoption.
In addition to finding homes for shelter animals, the café has donated more than $8,200 to KHS.
