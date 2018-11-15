Radcliff man charged with child sexual exploitation

RADCLIFF, KY (WAVE) - An undercover investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Hardin County man on child sexual exploitation charges.
Dagan Anthony Boothe, 32, of Radcliff, was booked into the Hardin County Detention Center on charges of rape without force, sodomy, sexual abuse and using electronic means to procure a minor.
Kentucky State Police said the investigation began after it was discovered that Boothe was communicating online with a juvenile.
A search warrant was served at Boothe's home on November 14 and electronic equipment found inside was seized. The seized equipment would undergo examination at the KSP forensic laboratory.
Bond for Boothe was set at $25,000 cash.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.