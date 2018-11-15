SnowTALK! Thursday Edition

The ice has left a cold layer near the surface. The city has been able to warm enough to melt decently but outlying areas will struggle above that mark with some slow melting. This is important as the upper low is about to pass over. This will bring with it a burst of snow this afternoon/evening. As of this post, 1″ or less (likely less) looks to be the trend for grassy amounts. We will need to watch the banding features and speed of the low itself for any “lingering”.