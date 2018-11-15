TDFN Week 14 Preview

St. X is not the only 6A power looking to beat a crosstown rival for the second time this season. Trinity edged Ballard 19-14 at home back on October 19th. The rematch this Friday is win or go home, which is Trinity head coach, Bob Beatty's favorite time of year. "I love the fact that it's one and done. Make a mistake and you check in your gear on Monday, and I like having your back against the wall on that. That's what the playoffs are about," said Beatty. Like St. X, Trinity had its early season struggles, but have found their groove late in the season winning five straight games since that loss to the Tigers.