TDFN Week 14 Preview

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -The quarterfinal round of the high school football playoffs in Kentucky reignite a couple of our area's most bitter rivalries. St. X hosting Male and Ballard visiting Trinity.
St. X upset the Bulldogs at Male 28-13 back on October 12th. After losing their first two games, the Tigers finished the season winning seven of their last eight games. The one loss coming in the regular season finale at Cincinnati St. X. First year St. X head coach, Kevin Wallace says he thinks his season turned around after his Tigers beat rival Trinity back in September. "The stretch, obviously, we went through the district games with Trinity were really important for us in terms of gaining confidence that we can play with the best teams in the state," said Wallace.
Beating Male for a second time this season will not be an easy task. The Tigers are dealing with a slew of injuries on offense, and Male is still considered to be among the best teams remaining in the playoffs. Despite the factors weighing against his team, Wallace remains confident. "All we have to do is better than them on one night, and that's something I think we're going to have confidence about and we're going to go play very hard," Wallace.
St. X is not the only 6A power looking to beat a crosstown rival for the second time this season. Trinity edged Ballard 19-14 at home back on October 19th. The rematch this Friday is win or go home, which is Trinity head coach, Bob Beatty's favorite time of year. "I love the fact that it's one and done. Make a mistake and you check in your gear on Monday, and I like having your back against the wall on that. That's what the playoffs are about," said Beatty. Like St. X, Trinity had its early season struggles, but have found their groove late in the season winning five straight games since that loss to the Tigers.
Other games involving area teams on Friday night:
Crittendon County at Campbellsville 7:00 PM
DeSales at Christian Academy 7:30 PM
LaRue County at Elizabethtown 7:30 PM
Moore at Taylor County 7:30 PM
South Oldham at Fern Creek 7:30 PM
Male at St. X 7:30 PM
Ballard at Trinity 7:30 PM
