As temperatures drop, volunteers give warm clothes, hot meals to homeless

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - This week’s cold weather has prompted Wayside Christian Mission to wave its white flag, which invites everyone on the streets to come to the shelter during extreme cold and heat.
As they do every Wednesday, volunteers headed out to pass out food to the homeless.
“If I want God to take care of me, then I need to take care of the poor,” Ellen van Nagell, a volunteer for the Samaritan Patrol, said.
With scarves, snacks and hot pizza in hand, Van Nagell, her husband and another man showed up to an area where homeless people live.
“It’s definitely a blessing,” said Robert Beanblossom, who has been homeless for about a month and a half. “I got evicted out of my house. Got arrested for trespassing out at my house.”
Beanblossom is one of hundreds throughout the Metro without a home.
“It’s a very scary thing because if we don’t stay warm and things like that, it’s a possibility we could freeze to death,” Beanblossom said.
Wayside Christian Mission wasn’t the only group out there Wednesday night. Other groups like The Forgotten Louisville and some people on their own were also giving out hot meals and warm clothes.
Steve Steele sais he’s been delivering clothes to the homeless on Wednesdays the last few months. For him, it’s personal.
“My son’s a veteran and he walked the streets of Nashville,” Steele said, adding that he found his son after two years and brought him home. Now he’s using his story as a way to help others.
“Every time I see a homeless person, I see my son’s face,” Steele said.
Wayside Christian Mission said it will be in Operation White Flag mode any night the temperature is 35 degrees or below.
