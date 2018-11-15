Trinity star David Johnson signs with UofL

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Trinity High School senior David Johnson made it official on Wednesday, signing a National Letter of Intent to play college basketball at the University of Louisville.
“It was a bumpy road, but after speaking with the people that I love and the people that are closest to me, I’m glad I made the right decision,” Johnson said.
He originally committed to Rick Pitino, but reopened his recruitment when Pitino was fired last September. Johnson was then won over by current Cards head coach Chris Mack.
“We have a top recruiting class in the country right now, it’s close to home, it’s a great place to be,” he said. “Coach Mack is a great coach and all that kind of bonded together.”
Georgia and Xavier were also involved. Mack recruited Johnson when he was with the Musketeers. Johnson is a 6′5″ combo guard.
He is in a group chat with the Cards other recruits and says they chat every day.
Josh Nickelberry, Samuell Williamson, Jaelyn Wither and Quinn Slazinski and Aidan Igiehon complete the class.
“It feels great to have it all off my shoulder now,” Johnson said. “I can focus on my senior season.”
Johnson’s parents were won over by Mack.
“He’s a good person and I like his feel on developing kids, not only as athletes, but as young men, and getting them ready for the next level,” Johnson’s mom, Sheritha Bousso said.
Johnson’s father, Randy Towns, is also sold on Mack. “He loves his kids and he always gives them the best opportunity to be themselves and enjoy life. One thing I really enjoy about him is he’s full of happiness.”
Johnson averaged 13.9 points as a junior, on a Trinity team that finished 30-4.
