UofL women add two new recruits

She is on the Citizen Naismith High School Girls’ Watch List.She chose Louisville over Stanford, UCLA, Notre Dame, Michigan, Duke, Ohio State, Oregon State, Baylor and South Carolina.What they're saying about Ramani Parker"We are so thrilled to add the length and athleticism of Ramani Parker. Ramani is a face-up forward with guard skills. She loves to run the floor and can spot up for 3-pointers in transition. She will create a lot of mismatches for opposing post players as she can post up with her back to the basket or bring her defender out on the perimeter. She will help us immediately on the defensive end as she is an elite shot blocker and has a nose for the ball. Ramani comes from a military family and understands discipline, teamwork, and trust. She is a fluid athlete whose game will continue to evolve as she adds strength and footwork." – Jeff Walz, Louisville head coach"Explosively athletic forward with a tremendous upside to her game. Plays taller than advertised, is quick and elusive in the paint. Parker could be a surprise performer as a rookie for Louisville." – Dan Olson, owner and director of the Collegiate Girls Basketball Report and director of espnW HoopGurlz"Super athletic forward with huge upside at the next level. The most athletic forward in the 2019 class. Attacks from the perimeter, finishes at the basket. Rebounds on both ends. Jumps out of gym. Will be an impact on the defense end of the floor with her versatility. With her athleticism and length, she will be a mismatch on both ends of the floor at next level. Best basketball in front of her." – Harry Elifson, Preferred Athlete Scouting Service“Ramani is a talented, athletic forward who can score inside and outside. She has a unique set of skills that is often developed in collegiate play. Her style of play is very versatile and she uses her length on both ends of the floor to capitalize on her opponents. When maxed out at her full potential, she is a lethal player that is very difficult to contain.” – E.C. Hill, Montverde Academy head coach