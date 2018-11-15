UofL’s Jaylen Smith says culture has changed since Petrino firing

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The mood is different around the UofL football complex since head football coach Bobby Petrino was fired on Sunday.
"He's a perfectionist and he yells at you once, if you don't get it right a second time, you might not be in there, you know we've seen that from receivers to running backs to this year, quarterbacks," senior receiver Jaylen Smith said. "We didn't really have that problem with Lamar Jackson, he could turn a wrong read into a 60 yard touchdown, so I mean, you can't really judge that, but yeah you've seen, he was so quick triggered, especially this year, losing, everything was, everyone was on edge."
Interim head coach Lorenzo Ward has lightened it up and is attempting to make the best of the next two weeks.
"You can tell it's a lot more lighthearted, a lot more energetic, a lot more geared towards enjoying it and having fun," Smith said. "Teaching instead of pounding our legs and running and running. There's two different ways to be a perfectionist. You do it until you get it right, or you mess up and coach it. We've been doing more of the stop, slow it down, and coach it, and the energy has been tremendous in every drill, from drill to drill, starting from the stretch and ending with punt and kickoff."
Smith said he wasn't surprised by Petrino's firing. He is thankful for his time with him, but "it was time for a change and the energy that Coach Whammy (Lorenzo Ward) brought from the opening meeting to today has been tremendous and he's been a positive voice for all of us."
The Cards (2-8, 0-7 ACC) host N.C. State (6-3, 3-3) on Saturday at 12:20 p.m. You’ll see the game live on WAVE 3 News.
