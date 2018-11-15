UofL’s King addresses alleged connection to Christian Dawkins

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UofL junior V.J. King was mentioned in a business plan by want-to-be agent Christian Dawkins, one of three men convicted of felony conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud during last month's federal trial in New York City.
In his plan, Dawkins mentioned King and a plan to pay him $2,000 per month from October 2017 until April 2018.
King responded today.
"Obviously I didn't get any money from him," King said. "I don't know him personally, all that stuff kind of took me by surprise, but you know, we'll go with whatever they need me to do for it and we'll continue to move forward."
King said that he has talked with UofL compliance officials and that he is not concerned about his eligibility.
The Cards (2-0) host Vermont (2-1) on Friday at 7 p.m. at the KFC Yum! Center.
