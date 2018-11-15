Washington’s career night propels #10 UK to 96-58 win over North Dakota

(WAVE) - P.J. Washington scored a career-high 25 points, including four three-pointers as #10 UK beat North Dakota 96-58.
The now have a win over a school from all 50 states.
Washington had never hit more than one three-pointer in a game. He hit 4-5 from behind the line. Two of them came during a decisive 15-0 run in the first half that saw the Cats extend a 17-16 lead to 32-16.
Freshman Keldon Johnson added 12 points and a season-high 10 rebounds. His first double-double.
The Cats lead 46-25 at the half.
They shot 53% from the field and hit 6-13 three's. UK made 24-30 from the free throw line, an 80% clip.
They also outrebounded the Fighting Hawks 45-15.
Kentucky improves to 2-0, North Dakota falls to 2-1. UK will host VMI (3-1) on Sunday at 6 p.m. The game will televised on the SEC Network.
