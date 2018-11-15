WAVE Country sets up warming stations, emergency shelters

Louisville, KY (WAVE) - WAVE Country’s first brush with winter weather caused fallen trees, traffic problems and lots of power outages on Thursday, leaving officials and first responders scrambling to keep up with ongoing complications.
Several counties announced warming stations and temporary shelters to accommodate those who had lost power.
Just before 9 a.m., about 74,600 people in Jefferson County were affected by outages. By 5 p.m., that number had dropped significantly, but outages were still affecting over 49,000 people. Several JCPS schools were also without electricity.
Emergency officials in Southern Indiana thought the power outages would continue overnight, a statement from the Salvation Army said.
Louisville Metro Emergency services coordinated with the Salvation Army and American Red Cross to set up an overnight shelter for those affected by outages at the UAW Local 862 Hall, beginning at 6 p.m.
In Southern Indiana, the Salvation Army announced plans to set up a temporary shelter for the evening at 2300 Green Valley Road. The shelter will be open from 7:00 p.m. Thursday to 7:00 a.m. on Friday. The shelter is open to anyone in need of a place to stay in the area.
Scott County announced warming shelters at the Jennings and the Johnson Fire Departments, where people can warm up and charge their phones. Anyone in Scott County in need of overnight assistance is asked to call Scott County Dispatch at 812-752-5550.
Louisville Metro
Salvation Army and American Red Cross overnight shelter, UAW Local 862 Hall at 3000 Fern Valley Road, open at 6:00 p.m.
Indiana
Floyd County
Salvation Army temporary shelter, 2300 Green Valley Road, New Albany, IN 7:00 p.m. - 7:00 a.m.
Scott County
Jennings Fire Department warming and charging station, 194 W Main St, Austin, IN 47102, open at 2:00 p.m.
Johnson Fire Department warming and charging station, 1984 N Blocher Railroad St, Lexington, IN 47138, open at 5:00 p.m.
