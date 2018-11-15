Young extras wanted in Louisville for new film ‘Secrets at the Lake’

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Stargazer Films is seeking out extras for their latest film, Secrets at the Lake.
The company said they’re casting extras between ages 16-25 for a fun party scene shooting Thursday, November 15 in Prospect. The scenes will take place in the evening.
We got the inside scoop from producers at Stargazer Films, who say the movie is a thriller “in the vein of I Know What You Did Last Summer.” It’s about a group of teens who make a pact that has deadly consequences.
The film began shooting in Louisville on Halloween.
Click here to check out the cast, which is packed with young actors from movies like Hall Pass, The Cabin in the Woods and the show Pretty Little Liars.
To apply to be an extra in the film, click or tap here to send the producers a message. Those interested can also email a current photo along with their contact info to anthony@stargazercorp.com.
