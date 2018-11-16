Convicted serial killer from Lorain, OH confesses to killing more than 90 people

LORAIN, OH (WOIO) - A Lorain, Ohio man convicted of three murders has confessed he was involved in roughly 90 killings over 50 years, the Associated Press reports.
Samuel Little, who was born in Georgia but raised by his grandmother in Lorain, is believed to be linked with at least 30 murders and other criminal offenses, which took place in California, Indiana, Illinois and Ohio--and potentially 20 other states.
If the 78-year-old Little is telling the truth, it would make him one of the worst serial killers in U.S. history.
The revelation came, The Elyria Chronicle reports, this past September when Little was taken to Texas and questioned by investigators from several states.
Authorities are working now to confirm the high volume of murders.
Cleveland 19 reached out to FBI agent Vicki Anderson who said the investigation "would most likely be handled by the local departments. They will create his timeline of where he lived and reach out to each area’s police department.”
Little was convicted in 2014 of three killings, and is serving multiple life sentences, according to People magazine.
