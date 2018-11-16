Dusty Witherspoon: Bullitt County teacher fired after allegedly threatening school

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Bullitt County teacher was fired Friday, about two weeks after she allegedly made a threat toward Bullitt County High School.
Dusty Witherspoon, 35, was arrested on a warrant charging her with terroristic threatening and criminal mischief following the Oct. 31 incident. School officials said she entered the school building that day and spoke with a school administrator.
After being told she was not to be on school grounds, police said Witherspoon left the building but came back inside through a different entrance. She eventually left school grounds on her own, but sent a text message to a another employee making threats toward the school, police said.
The school went into a soft lockdown as a result of the incident.
WAVE 3 News confirmed her firing Friday morning. A Bullitt County School Board attorney said Witherspoon has appealed her termination.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Dec. 11.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.