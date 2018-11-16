Five Questions on Born4TheCity

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A big birthday party is being held this Friday, and the entire city is invited. It’s called Born4TheCity. It’s the idea of TheeMARiO, the current Pastor of Praise Nation Church, and he hopes it will help dozens of families this Thanksgiving Day.
The event will be held at Young’s Performing Arts and Conference Center at 1039 S. 16th Street starting at 9 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door for two for $40.
It will be a night filled with all kinds of entertainment, plus a big announcement is expected from Louisville’s own Linkin’ Bridge, the group of friends from the West End who made it to the finals of NBC’s America’s Got Talent.
Here are my five questions with TheeMARiO.
1. How did you come up with the idea of Born4TheCity?
I used to be a fairly popular comedian and a host of TheeMARiO Show on ionTV for a couple seasons, and advocated for the entertainers in our city. A few years back I started having a birthday celebration and all my friends, colleagues in entertainment, etc. would come and perform. It is always a splendid event, that has now morphed into a charitable opportunity to bring in the holiday season.
2. What can someone who goes expect to see?
First, donations are accepted even in the event that someone did not want to attend. Those that come can expect a laid back event that feels like everyone belongs, except that the leading local talent will be there making them laugh, reciting spoken word, and singing like only they can. They will witness an award ceremony, where three distinguished Louisvillians will receive the #Born4thecity award for their valiant efforts in being an example, creating a platform, or giving of themselves to less fortunate. There will be a few vendors, food (while it lasts), and non-alcoholic beverages. ...oh and ME!
3. Looks like you have quite a line-up. How did you find all the artists to perform?
Everyone on this list is a personal friend or family of mine. Whether they have performed on one my shows, appeared on my tv show, or participated in one my casts, they have become family to me. These are accomplished authors, recording professionals, and they have been seen on big stages like BET Comic View, AGT, several networks, and they are from RIGHT HERE in Louisville, KY!
4. I know you’re the brother of Montre Davis of Linkin’ Bridge…and understand they could be making a big announcement that night? Can you give us a hint?
I guess I can! Most people are aware our good friend has left the group. They (Linkin’ Bridge) started looking for another member. I’m excited about who it is for reasons that will become obvious during the event!
5. You are donating the money to a good cause? Tell me how you chose Louisville Unite?
Two of my best friends in the whole world (Mark & Michael Lacy of Lacy boy productions) began doing a Gospel event every year attempting to bring the gospel circuit of our city together and feed families. This always happens right around my birthday. So this year after hearing that they wanted to amp up the efforts and feed 100 families for Thanksgiving, I decided I wanted to donate all of the profits I made from my birthday event as contribution to this cause. GIVING is my favorite!
