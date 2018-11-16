Five Questions on Born4TheCity

First, donations are accepted even in the event that someone did not want to attend. Those that come can expect a laid back event that feels like everyone belongs, except that the leading local talent will be there making them laugh, reciting spoken word, and singing like only they can. They will witness an award ceremony, where three distinguished Louisvillians will receive the #Born4thecity award for their valiant efforts in being an example, creating a platform, or giving of themselves to less fortunate. There will be a few vendors, food (while it lasts), and non-alcoholic beverages. ...oh and ME!