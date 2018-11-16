FORECAST: Workweek ends with warmer weather

ALERTS: A few isolated slick spots early due to below-freezing temperatures
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Some clouds are still lingering early Friday morning as temperatures sit in the upper 20s and low 30s. The clouds will gradually clear toward sunrise.
A system passing to our north will bring more clouds to the northern half of WAVE Country by the afternoon. The clouds will limit highs to the low to mid-40s across southern Indiana and along the Ohio River, but more sunshine further south will allow temperatures to rise to near 50°.
Friday night, temperatures drop back into the upper 20s and low 30s. Patchy fog is possible for some overnight into early Saturday morning.
While there will be more clouds around on Saturday, temperatures will max out in the low 50s. Light showers are expected late Sunday as a fading cold front rolls past us. As temperatures fall and the rain ends, some may briefly transition to snow but not much is expected. Most of Thanksgiving week looks dry with temperatures rising into the mid-50s by Turkey Day.
TODAY: Partly sunny, warmer HIGH: 48°
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, patchy fog LOW: 32°
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, warmer HIGH: 52°
SUNDAY: Cloudy skies, showers late (30%) HIGH: 47°
