Hardin Co.: I-65 to close for two hours on Friday morning

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Interstate 65 is closing for two hours--in both directions--at Exit 91 in Hardin County on Friday morning for an emergency repair. The closure will also block the south side ramps.
Thursday’s winter storm brought ice with it, and icing along a major power transmission line caused it to fall across the interstate at the south side of the interchange.
The closure is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Friday morning. The utility company has to install a new line, which they estimate will take between one and two hours.
The KYTC will put up signs, but told drivers to plan ahead if possible and take an alternate route. Significant delays are expected, the KYTC said.
It all happens at Exit 91 in Elizabethtown, the Western Kentucky Parkway interchange. Detours will be set up for drivers both northbound and soutbound.
Northbound motorists will take a detour at the Glendale exit (Exit 83) and over to US 31W, to re-join I-65 in Elizabethtown.
Southbound motorists will be diverted off toward Hodgenville at Exit 91 and over to US 31W to re-join I-65 in Glendale.
