Heaven Hill Distillery invests millions into the ‘bourbon renaissance’

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Heaven Hill Distillery wants people to take a deeper dive into bourbon.
Friday, the distillery announced its multi-million dollar plan to transform the bourbon experience in Kentucky. Heaven Hill celebrated its $65 million investment by burying a bourbon bottle for good luck.
The distillery buried the bottles at the site of the newest expansion. The bottles will be dug up on the day of the grand opening. Max Shapira, president of Heaven Hill, said guests from across the world should expect a unique, engaging experience in Kentucky bourbon.
"We're absolutely totally thrilled," Shapira said. "Our family has been involved in their business for 80 plus years today. Coming from 1935 to where we are today who would have thought this would have occurred."
The distillery wanted to join the bourbon renaissance in Kentucky. that's why $17.5 million will go towards enhancing the bourbon experience by 2020. The investment will create new tasting rooms, a rooftop bar, upgrade the visitor center and create a hands on bourbon experience.
"[We want to] allow the visitor to get their hands in it," said Cynthia Torp, who helped design the new layout. "[ So they can] actually do Bourbon themselves and learn more here."
Visitors can bottle and bring home their own bottle of bourbon.
Shapira said he thinks the bourbon business is on the cusps of greatness. The renovations are part of his long term vision.
