How to watch UofL-NC State, Notre Dame-Syracuse games on WAVE 3 News on Saturday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News will broadcast the Louisville football game Saturday at 12:20 p.m.
UofL welcomes ACC rival North Carolina State to Cardinal Stadium in what will be the team’s first game without Bobby Petrino as coach. Lorenzo Ward will serve as the Cards interim coach for the final two games of the season. UofL (2-8, 0-7 ACC) wraps up its season at home on Nov. 24 against instate rival Kentucky.
No. 12 Syracuse and No. 3 Notre Dame also play Saturday afternoon. Their game at New York’s Yankee Stadium kicks off at 2:30 p.m. You can watch that game on WAVE 3 News following the completion of the UofL game. You can also bookmark this website and watch it online here right when it starts.
