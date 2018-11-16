Indiana man accused of molesting young family member

DEPUTY, IN (WAVE) - A Jefferson County, Indiana man has been accused of molesting a child within his family.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said the investigation into Kenneth Sullivan, 51, of Deputy, started on October 7, 2018. Police received a report that a child had been molested on September 13 at a family member’s home.
Sullivan was arrested on November 10 on a warrant for felony child molesting, according to police. He was taken to Jefferson County Jail where he is being held on a $25,000 cash bond.
