Indiana man accused of molesting young family member

Sullivan was arrested for felony molestation. (Stockton, Berry)
By Berry Stockton | November 16, 2018 at 4:50 PM EST - Updated November 16 at 4:50 PM

DEPUTY, IN (WAVE) - A Jefferson County, Indiana man has been accused of molesting a child within his family.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said the investigation into Kenneth Sullivan, 51, of Deputy, started on October 7, 2018. Police received a report that a child had been molested on September 13 at a family member’s home.

Sullivan was arrested on November 10 on a warrant for felony child molesting, according to police. He was taken to Jefferson County Jail where he is being held on a $25,000 cash bond.

