JCPS teachers take to YouTube to improve student math skills

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A group of Jefferson County Public Schools middle school teachers are getting creative in their classes through a platform that speaks to their students.
Middle schooler Michael Lopez said math was always his favorite subject, but 8th grade math has been difficult for him.
“I think this year might be the one I’m struggling with the most,” Lopez said.
Lucky for him, he goes to Marion C. Moore; where the 8th grade math teachers are joining forces to reach the students who are struggling in an innovative way.
Teachers Charles Gossom, Zach Hart and Meredith Garner have a YouTube Channel. In each video, the three teachers work through the same lesson in different ways.
“My way of teaching it might not be best for all the kids I have,” Garner said. “They might see on YouTube the way Mr. Hart does it and the language he uses might just click and make more sense for them.”
The teachers get really creative with the videos, making funny intros to show their personalities.
“They see kind of our fun side and how we like to joke around as well,” Hart said.
Hart said allowing students to see this casual side of them creates a connection that makes students more excited about learning.
“Our team is the ESL team, so English is a second language for them and it’s really beneficial for them because I can teach and then I can put them on that so they can see it over and over, and slow it down if they need to, so they can pull a lot from that and they benefit a lot from it,” Gossom said.
They just started making videos a few months ago, but said it’s already paying off. Students are improving and becoming more engaged.
“Overall, I think it’s a really good thing to have a way at home to be able to help,” Lopez said. “You may be struggling and you can’t do it. And you don’t really have much time, but you’re always on your phone and you can like watch a video and it’s like, ‘Hey! This is how I do it!’”
This collaboration is pretty unique, but there are a lot of JCPS teachers who make YouTube videos. Many say they are seeing the benefits videos have on their students.
