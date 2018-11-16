Kids' postcards blanket Alpine glacier in eco-friendly stunt

A giant postcard of approximately 2500 square meters made of contributions from over 125'000 individual postcards containing messages aiming to fight climate change and global warming, is pictured on the Aletsch glacier near the Jungfraujoch saddle by the Jungfrau peak, in Switzerland, Friday, November 16, 2018. Each individual postcard includes climate change promises and messages from children and youth originating from 35 countries over the world and aims to establish the Guinness world record of the largest composed postcard with the most overall contributors. The 1.5 degrees Celcius written in the center of the postcard refers to a target of limiting global warming to 1.5°C. (Valentin Flauraud/Keystone via AP) (Valentin Flauraud)