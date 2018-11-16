LMPD: 2 shootings near Churchill Downs connected; robbery suspect arrested

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police responded to two shootings in the Jacobs neighborhood Wednesday night during which they say a robbery victim and a suspect were shot.
The first shooting took place just after 9 p.m. in the 3500 block of Woodruff Avenue. That’s near the intersection of Berry Boulevard and Taylor Boulevard, near Churchill Downs.
Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found a man with a single gunshot wound. He was rushed to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. His identity has not been released.
Officers confirmed that victim was shot during a robbery.
A few minutes after the first shooting, officers were called to the 3600 block of Lentz Avenue -- just one block away.
When they arrived, they found another man with a single gunshot wound. He was a suspect in the first shooting, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said. That man, who has not been identified, was taken to University Hospital with life threatening injuries. He is expected to survive.
Another suspect, 19-year-old Damion Hayes, was arrested Thursday afternoon. He’s charged with murder, robbery, drug possession and probation violation.
Hayes is due in court Friday morning.
