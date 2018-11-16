Louisville family upset after cat shot with arrow; cruelty registry proposed

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Just barely peaking above the cone around its neck, the yellow eyes of a small gray cat named Kias have seen a lot lately.
“He’s doing OK now,” his owner, Timothy Nava, said jokingly. “He’s wearing the cone of shame.”
But Wednesday, Kias, who had come to the family as a kitten, was not OK. Timothy had to wake up his wife, Lacey, in the middle of the night.
"Hey, we've got to take the cat to the vet because he has an arrow in his head," Lacey said. "Of course, you know, you kind of panic and we didn't know if the little guy was going to make it."
Timothy said Kias ran toward him in his Valley Station neighborhood with an arrow stuck in his head, between his ear and skull.
“He’s got stitches in there behind his ear,” Timothy said.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for the vet expenses for Kias.
Ultimately, he survived, but Timothy said those with animal services told him the arrow most likely came from a handheld crossbow -- shot less than 15 feet from the cat.
It’s an act the family considers animal cruelty.
"People are tired of it," Lacey said. "These animals, we just have to be their voice."
It's a story Pamela Daniels knows herself, but with a more painful ending.
"It just made me heart sick," Daniels said.
A dog was found in her Fairdale neighborhood struck with an arrow. It later died.
Now, for that dog she calls Arrow, she’s working with Kentucky Rep. Kevin Bratcher (R-District 29) to create new state laws.
One pre-filed bill she calls the ‘Good Samaritan Law,' allows people to help animals trapped in hot cars. The other is much like a Louisville Metro ordinance discussed in the Public Safety Committee Wednesday night, but at a state level.
‘Arrow’s Law’ would create a registry to track animal abusers and stiffen penalties for related crimes.
Daniels said it may also help humans because she believes many who abuse animals later transition to harming people.
"We're not only helping to save the animals, but we may be very well stopping a murder or child abuse situation," Daniels said.
Daniels said Kentucky ranks last when it comes to laws protecting animals.
She helped create the Facebook group ‘Justice for Arrow' so she can give that dog and other pups a voice.
