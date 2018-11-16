Louisville Metro, Hardin Co. accepting storm debris from residents

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Icy rain and cold wind from the season’s first winter storm left a big mess to clean up in WAVE Country. Over the next week, residents in Louisville and Hardin County with debris from Thursday’s storm will be able to dispose of it for free.
Eligible debris includes materials that can be composted, like tree limbs. Branches should be less than four feet long and two inches wide. Garbage or man-made materials (like construction materials, nails and shingles) will not be accepted.
Louisville Metro
In Louisville Metro, residents of the Urban Services District can set out debris from the storm, bundled with twine, alongside their regular yard waste. In observance of Thanksiving, drop-off service will not be available on Thursday, Nov. 22 or Friday, Nov. 23. Service will resume on Nov. 26.
The service is free only to residents of Jefferson County. You must show a government-issued I.D.,, such as a drivers license, to verify you live in the county. Contractors and persons for hire will be charged according to the fee schedule.
Monday – Friday, noon to 6 p.m.:
- 4810 Exeter Avenue, Newburg Community Center
- 7201 Outer Loop Road, Highview Park
- 10450 Lower River Road, Public Works yard
- 5550 Charlie Vettiner Park Road, Charlie Vettiner Park
- Shawnee Park Drive at Dirt Bowl Drive in Shawnee Park
- 595 Hubbards Lane, staffed recycling center
- 7219 Dixie Highway, staffed recycling center
Saturday December 1, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.:
- 595 Hubbards Lane, staffed recycling center
- 7219 Dixie Highway, staffed recycling center
Hardin County
Starting Sunday, storm debris will be accepted free of charge in Hardin County at the Springfield Landfill site.
Springfield Landfill, 3870 Springfield Road, Elizabethtown, KY
- Sunday, 12-4 p.m.
- Monday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tuesday: 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
