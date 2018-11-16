Man accused of killing girlfriend, eating body parts, ruled competent for trial

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - A man accused in one of the area’s most gruesome homicides in recent memory has been ruled competent to stand trial.
In 2014, Joseph Oberhansley allegedly stabbed and killed his girlfriend, Tammy Jo Blanton, in her Jeffersonville home, and then ate parts of her body afterward.
Last year, he was declared incompetent to stand trial, but WAVE 3 News reported in July of this year that a judge overturned that ruling and deemed him competent to stand trial.
Following that overturned ruling, Oberhansley’s attorneys requested additional time to determine his fitness for a trial, the News & Tribune reported.
Another competency hearing was set for Friday, but the judge upheld Oberhansley’s competency and said the hearing was not necessary, according to the News & Tribune.
Oberhansley will stand trial in August 2019. Clark County prosecutor Jeremy Mull said he will seek the death penalty.
Prior to his 2014 murder arrest, Oberhansley was free on parole for a previous killing when he was a teenager.
