Man killed on Matheis Lane in Shively identified

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man shot and killed inside a Shively home on Thursday has been identified.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said Dwayne Davis, 21, of New Albany, died of a gunshot wound in the 200 block of Matheis Lane. That’s near Shively Park and Mill Creek Elementary School.
Police said there were numerous other people in the home at the time of the shooting, ranging in age from young adults to children.
A person of interest in the case has been identified, but police have not released their name.
The case is under investigation.
