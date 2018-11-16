Man killed, person of interest in custody in Shively shooting

SHIVELY, KY (WAVE) - Police chased a man fleeing the scene of a deadly shooting in Shively on Thursday night, minutes after reports of another shooting just blocks away.
It was reported around 5:15 p.m. in the 2000 block of Matheis Lane off Farnsley Road, MetroSafe confirmed. That’s near Shively Park and Mill Creek Elementary School.
Police said they got a 911 call with no one on the line, but dispatchers could hear an argument. Officers were sent to a house on Matheis Lane based on that, and while en route they got an update that there could be a shooting victim, Shively Police Department spokesman, Lt. Col. Josh Myers, confirmed.
Officers found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds when they got there about two minutes later.
Police also saw a man with a gun in his hand fleeing the scene, Myers said. Officers chased him on foot for several blocks, but lost sight of the suspect. The Louisville Metro Police Department lent the help of a K9 unit to track the man.
Officers found a man hiding in a car nearby. He is considered a person of interest, Myers said.
“There is no cause for alarm with the neighbors,” Myers said. “We’re not still actively looking for anybody.”
However, the person of interest has not been charged and will not be identified unless he is arrested.
The victim, a man in his early 20s, died at the scene, Myers confirmed. He has not been identified.
Police said there were numerous other people in the home at the time of the shooting, ranging in age from young adults to children.
Minutes before police responded to the shooting on Matheis Lane, officers were called to nearby Ralph Avenue on report of an apartment being shot up. Myers could not say if the two shootings are related, but they are investigating them as if they are connected.
Myers said the suspect’s description at that first shooting matched the description of the suspect police saw fleeing Matheis Lane.
No one was hurt on Ralph Avenue.
