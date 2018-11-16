Man suspected in Shively homicide arrested, arraigned

SHIVELY, KY (WAVE) - The man accused in the deadly shooting yesterday in Shively has made his initial court appearance.
Raheem Hardin, 23, is charged with murder, fleeing and evading police, tampering with evidence and criminal trespass.
Around 5:10 p.m., Shively officers responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Mathies Lane. A man in his early 20s was found inside a home with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim died at the scene. His name has not been released.
As police arrived on the scene they saw a man, later identified as Hardin, running away. Hardin was found by an LMPD K-9 hiding in a car and detained, but was later charged based of the statements of witnesses.
Hardin is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections. A not guilty plea was entered by the court during his arraignment this morning. Bond was set at $50,000 cash.
