Multi-state drug trafficking scheme nets millions in cash, marijuana

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Millions of dollars in cash and drugs have been seized in a drug operation involving several states.
Clarksville Police made the announcement about the arrests of Anthony Sansone, of West Palm Beach, Florida, and Keegan Smith, 20, of Corbin, Kentucky on Thursday. Both, police said, were involved in the trafficking of drugs from California into Corbin.
Clarksville Capt. Joel deMoss, who led the investigation, said that over a four-month period starting in June, Sansone would fly from Florida into Louisville. That’s where he would meet with a courier from California and dump the drugs into a storage unit. Smith would then allegedly go to the units and pick up the merchandise to distribute in Kentucky.
On October 19, police tracked Sansone from the airport to the storage unit. There, police said, he was observed loading multiple boxes into the units from a white van. Photos of the operation have since been released by officials.
Police then arrested Sansone at the Omni Hotel in Louisville. Smith was arrested at his home in Corbin and the white van, on its way back to California, was pulled over in southern Indiana. 13 boxes containing $1.7 million were discovered inside the van, according to police.
In addition to the cash, police also seized $1.5 million in drugs. Included in the drug haul was over 100 pounds of marijuana, 15,000 marijuana smoking pens and four pounds of marijuana wax. More than a dozen guns were discovered during a search of Smith’s residence, according to police.
One word was repeated extensively by police on Thursday - “dangerous.” Officials said the particular kind of marijuana being sold in this case is the most potent they’ve ever seen, referring to it as “marijuana on steroids.”
The drugs were also being sold in elementary, middle and high schools throughout southern Indiana and Kentucky, according to police.
Both Sansone and Smith are facing charges for trafficking marijuana over five pounds.
The case remains under investigation.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.