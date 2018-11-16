Paristown Pointe development for 22 new homes approved, heads to Metro Council

“In January 2017, the City of Louisville sent out a Solicitation of Interest (SOI) for the Urban Government Center requesting a ‘concept plan showing the general pattern of development proposed.’ As we understand it, this SOI was the result of almost a year’s work by the city’s Office of Advanced Planning, with solicited input from the neighborhood and surrounding community. The response to this SOI was to be used to pick a development team for the redevelopment of the UGC site. We are incredibly proud of our response to that SOI, the plan we have for the site, and the team we have assembled.