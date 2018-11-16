Power outages affect thousands across Wave Country

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - More than 125,000 customers were without power across Wave Country after Wednesday’s freezing rain.
“The power went out around 3 a.m.,” Wes Bradley said.
Bradley and his wife Alexis have three kids, who all woke up before 5 a.m. because of the power going out.
“We didn’t have power to make coffee. So it was a rough morning,” Bradley said.
The Bradley’s said they have family to stay with while their power is out.
LG&E said this is considered a top 10 storm because of how many people lost power.
“We're fully staffed with our crews,” Natasha Collins, an LG&E spokesperson, said. “They're working 18 hours shifts around the clock, staggering that so they can get some rest."
Collins said there were about one-thousand lines down because of the storm.
One of their biggest problems was from the ice, weighing down tree branches that then fell on power lines.
“Ice can do quite a number on the system,” Collins said. “What you see is lines coming down as a result of the weight of the ice.”
Before they could even start on restoring the power, they had to make sure lines weren’t energized before working and if debris was in the way they had to clear that.
“There's trees in lines so you have to get those out,” Collins said. “If there has been equipment that freezes over you have to chip away. It's just a time consuming process and all of that has to be done before you can assess what is the damage to the infrastructures.”
LG&E said their goal is to have all power restored by Saturday at 11 p.m.
