SnowTALK! Friday Edition

It has been a wild November so far with tornadoes to an ice storm and tying a record snowfall.
So what’s next? Glad you asked.
SNOW BOARD:
11/29-30 Rain to/or snow
DISCUSSION:
While there will be another wave moving by Sunday night/early Monday...it looks to be mostly rain if anything can even develop. Flurries at the end are possible but this one is just not impressive.
11/29-30 A long break from wintry weather will take place until the end of the month if not early December. This would include a growing signal for a “warm” Thanksgiving. We will return to more southern systems with cold attacks that look to be rain to snow setups. Just too early to get specific of course.
Overall, the video today will feature a more long term discuss all the way to the end of 2018. Some interesting signals showing up that continue to add validity to what looks to be a “December to Remember” headline.
Enjoy the weekend and we will talk soon!
BOTS!
