‘Walking Dead’ co-creator, a Kentucky native, hits back at Bevin following zombie remarks

(WAVE) - Tony Moore, one of the co-creators of the uber-popular cable show “The Walking Dead,” reacted to Gov. Matt Bevin’s recent remarks about zombies and a death-obsessed culture.
Moore, a Kentucky native, said in a blog post Thursday that Bevin’s comments this week comprise a “tired old garbage position.”
“Deeper cultural problems” have desensitized a populace that now “rewards things that celebrate death,” Bevin told Louisville radio host Leland Conway on NewsRadio 840 WHAS this week.
“Whether it’s zombies in television shows, whether it’s the numbers of abortions that we just indiscriminately think is just OK,” Bevin said. “These are drips, drips, drips on the stones of the psyche of young generations that are growing up in a society that increasingly says this is normal and this is OK.”
Moore responded by saying Bevin’s “words paint fandom as a degenerate sensibility, when I have only ever known kindness and generosity from them.”
“This line didn’t fly in the ‘80s when Tipper Gore tried it, and it doesn’t fly with me now,” Moore wrote.
