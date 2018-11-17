Bardstown restaurant offering free meals to electrical workers following mass outage

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Electrical workers have been putting in overtime hours throughout the area, servicing the thousands of homes still without power following Wednesday night’s ice storm.
The manager of Colton’s Steak House and Grill in Bardstown, Ben Ashlock, wanted to do his part to help. So he’s inviting workers to come in out of the cold for a hot meal.
Ashlock is one of thousands who were still without power on Friday. The father of ten said his family was struggling to stay warm through the outage. But despite his own issues, he knows the crews have been working hard.
“More than anything I hope they feel that people out there are thankful for them, grateful for them. even someone like me who hasn’t got his power on yet,” Ashlock said. “I still know they’re doing their best. As much as I want my kids to be warm, they want to go home with their kids in their warm house.”
Ashlock said the offer still stands, and he plans to help as many workers as he can.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.