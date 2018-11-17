Brother of Shively homicide victim says shooting was over a girl

SHIVELY, KY (WAVE) - The name of a man shot to death Thursday evening in Shively has been released as the man accused of his murder made his initial court appearance.
Raheem Hardin, 23, is charged with murder, fleeing and evading police, tampering with evidence and criminal trespass.
Around 5:10 p.m. Thursday, Shively officers responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Matheis Lane.
The victim, Dwayne Davis, 21, of New Albany, IN, was found inside a home with multiple gunshot wounds. Davis died at the scene.
As police arrived on scene they saw a man, later identified as Hardin, running away. Hardin was tracked by an LMPD K-9, found hiding in a car and detained. He was later charged based on the statements of witnesses.
There were numerous people in the home at the time of the shooting, police said.
Davis' brother, Rodrick, spoke to WAVE 3 News on Friday. He said Davis was dating a woman who had a child with Hardin, and he said that’s what led to the deadly shooting.
“The screen door was locked but he snapped it in and pulled a gun on my brother," Rodrick said. "My brother used to call me for everything... I feel bad because I wasn’t there to protect him.”
Davis' family has a GoFundMe set up to help pay for funeral expenses.
Hardin is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.
A not guilty plea was entered by the court during his arraignment Friday morning. His bond was set at $50,000 cash.
