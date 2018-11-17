Country star Tracy Lawrence teams up with Louisville organization to feed families

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Country music star Tracy Lawrence’s show at the Kentucky Center is about a lot more than music.
In 2006, Lawrence founded an organization called “Mission: Possible Turkey Fry and Concert” in Nashville to help families put food on the table on Thanksgiving. The event, now in its 13th year, has raised more than $383,000 for Nashville’s homeless and hungry.
This year, ReCenter Ministries teamed up with Lawrence to fry up turkeys for families in need in Louisville.
“I’ve had some personal things with family I’ve dealt with over the years and I just feel drawn to it,” Lawrence said. “It’s something I’m supposed to be a part of and I’ve gotten a lot out of it over the years. I’ve met a lot of people who have been through a lot of different programs and I just have a place in my heart for it.”
