Harrison County author sees book ‘Donnybrook’ transformed into film

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Corydon, Indiana author Frank Bill is seeing his book Donnybrook transformed from the page to the big screen. The independent film based on his book garnered attention at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival and will soon be released in the U.S.
Bill’s novel follows the characters attempting to reach the Donnybrook, a bare-knuckle fighting match, following the journey of vivid characters like a struggling ex-marine, a meth dealer and a woman trying to escape a life of crime, all vying for the $100,000 dollar prize.
The book deals with real issues blue-collar people in southern Indiana and around the Midwest are facing, Bill said. It’s been an amazing journey to get to this point, he said, adding that he believes the director captured the grit and spirit within his story.
“He had a game plan from the get go and he did a really good job,” said Frank Bill, author of Donnybrook. “I think he’s going to get the message across. It’s pretty dark, it’s bleak. But it still captures the center of what I was writing about.”
The IFC film was directed by Tim Sutton and produced by Stephanie Wilcox and David Lancaster. Donnybrook made its debut earlier this year at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival and is expected to premiere at selected theaters within the U.S. on February 15th.
Bill’s books are available for purchase locally at Destinations in New Albany and at Carmichael’s Bookstores in Louisville, or online through Amazon.
