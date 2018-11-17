Kits, life-saving training granted to school, county workers in Clark County

SELLERSBURG, IN (WAVE) – A mass shooting in your child’s school or in your community is something no one wants to see happen. As these deadly events continue around the country, a new kind of community response in Clark County, Indiana could help save lives.
“But the part that really gets it tight is by twisting this component,” Casey Drane, R.N. and Director of Health Services for West Clark Community Schools, said, showing how to use the Stop the Bleed kits now in schools.
Inside Silver Creek Primary School, new kits sit ready inside AED containers and other safe spots. Some staff at West Clark Schools have already been trained to use the tourniquets inside, ready to help in case of a school shooting or emergency.
“Where they feel comfortable jumping in to help versus standing back and not knowing what to do,” Drane said. “And I want as many people trained as possible, so that the nurse in each building isn’t solely relied upon. And I think that’s the biggest part of this is empowering our teachers and staff so they can utilize these tools and know how they can help.”
Uncontrolled bleeding is the leading cause of preventable deaths in trauma patients, Drane said.
Once considered combat training, this medical skill and equipment is simple, but important.
“You can literally bleed to death within minutes," Drane said. “And this quick intervention can totally save their lives."
"Not only will they be able to help in a school situation but anything out in the community as well,” Dr. Eric Yazel, Clark County Health Department Officer, said.
They’re training people, including school staff, he said, on the Stop the Bleed Program and providing dozens of kits because now more than ever, it’s needed.
“Well obviously, no one likes to think about an incident in a school or anything like that but the reality is, we do need to be prepared,” Yazel said.
The training is being taught around the nation and locally. In Clark County, Drane has trained staff who have volunteered at Silver Creek’s schools, with Borden and Henryville scheduled for training next in the coming weeks. Yazel said he wants as many people as possible in the county trained on these tourniquets but hopes they’ll never need them.
“It’s a straightforward, easy way and it can save a life,” Yazel said.
Grant funding and kit purchases by the health department have allowed them to buy 70 kits and train 80 people, including kits for West Clark, Clarksville and Greater Clark County public school systems.
For more information about the training or the kits, contact the Clark County Health Department at (812) 282-7521 or on the website.
