LG&E approaching the final stretch of restorations

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Power crews are still working around the clock to restore power to more than 10,000 homes and businesses in Jefferson County.
LG&E said this outage was one of the top 10 biggest in its history, with more than 150,000 customers in the dark.
They’re making fairly decent time. It’s been roughly 36 hours since they began to work.
These crews work day and night, 16 hours on and 8 hours off. It sounds like a lot, but that’s the norm for such a widespread outage.
When it gets dark, that’s when things get a little trickier, especially in areas that have been dealing with the worst damage. These last areas of restoration are some of the more time consuming and difficult repairs.
“Your body just really adjusts, honestly. I’ve done it for so many years, you get accustomed to it and when a storm comes in that’s the nature,” Line Technician Jason Crawford said. “You work 16 and take 8 off, even when we travel out of town. A lot of long hours, but you have to get productivity done, at the same time doing it safely. That’s the most important concern.”
They've brought in crews from all around Kentucky, Georgia, Tennessee, Missouri and other partnering states to get this work done as quickly as possible.
LG&E is saying everyone in Kentucky should be back in business by Saturday afternoon.
