Lights Under Louisville expecting another record season with more lights, more options

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville holiday tradition made of more than 3 million lights is expecting another record year.
Lights Under Louisville enters its 10th season offering customers longer hours and new ways to view the lights.
A 30 minute car ride through the Louisville Mega Cavern reveals 850 Christmas light displays of holiday scenes and familiar characters.
The attraction draws nearly double the number of people attending the Kentucky Derby over the course of the season.
“Way more than 200,000,” Mega Cavern owner Jim Lowry said.
Hoping to shorten the lines, more ticket windows will be ready and credit cards will be accepted.
The biggest change is the daytime addition of the “Christmas Express” -- new guided tours in open air trams.
“Our tram is a complete convertible,” Lowry said. “We can put 60 or 70 people on there and you just enjoy it in a completely different way.”
Lowry said the tram tour offers greater visibility, particularly for overhead displays like “Rudolph’s Flight School” or the zip-lining Santa.
The 2018 Lights Under Louisville opened to the public Friday, Nov. 16. It runs through Dec. 31.
Hours of operation are posted on the event website along with printable coupons and online reservations.
